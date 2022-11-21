Angry mom 'bashes' celebrity for ignoring her kid, but it completely backfires.

A mother posted about an unfortunate interaction with a celebrity... twice. The first time, she received major backlash, including from her family. Then, she came to Reddit hoping for a little more sympathy, and posted about it again.

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for making a post about my daughter’s favorite celebrity being rude to us?

aitarudecelebrity writes:

My daughter and I were recently on vacation. We spent the day in an area that’s known to have a lot of rich/famous people and towards the end of the day we saw one of my daughter’s favorite celebrities (we’ll call her A) walking out of a store.