Pizza employee caught working a con to give free food to homeless man for months.

'Can't buy a homeless man a pizza? Fine by me.'

Huge_Buddy_2216

Back in the early 2000's, I worked at a well-known US pizza delivery chain store. For anyone who has ever worked in the US food service industry, you're probably familiar with what a failing dumpster fire of a restaurant looks like. On many nights it was literally just me and one driver taking care of the whole restaurant.

Breaks were out of the question because the restaurant would be completely unattended, the recent franchise buyers were complete and total idiots who would show up unannounced to yell at me, and the overwhelming majority of our customers ordered once and then never again.

We had pizza deliveries taking 90+ minutes, people bringing them back to the store ... it was a nightmare. And I got paid $8.50/hour to run shifts.