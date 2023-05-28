Someecards Logo
Man gets praised for donating $15,000 to worthy charity; he meant to donate $150.

Amanda Hurley
May 28, 2023 | 7:00 PM
'TIFU by donating $15,041 to a poor community in Bangladesh instead of the $150 donation I intended.'

lazybear90

This happened in February of last year, but my friends have been telling me I need to post this story online … so here goes nothing:

My wife and I (both 31 years old, at the time) moved into a new three-unit apartment building in San Francisco. One of our neighbors is a 70-something year old retired veteran, we’ll call him Joe. For context, Joe is a white American guy and he’s also a devout Hindu priest.

One day I run into Joe in my hallway, and he tells me about this charity he manages for a community in Bangladesh. I wanted to support my neighbor and the charity, so I ask Joe to send me the GoFundMe link.

The next day at work, I go on the GoFundMe page and donate $150. Or so I thought. Moments later, I get a text on my phone warning me of an unusually large transaction on my credit card. I’m confused and swipe to open the text message. It says I have made a payment of $15,041 to GoFundMe.

Sources: Reddit
