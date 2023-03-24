Autistic 12yo told to pay nanny for books out of her own allowance. AITA? UPDATED

One single parent was use to her nanny buying thrift store books for her 12-year-old autistic daughter. She made her daughter pay for the books out of her own allowance. When the nanny came back with an expensive haul, she was shocked and felt the gift was inappropriate.
My daughter, Ruby, is 12. Recently, she has gotten into the original Star Trek show, as well as the Next Generation. Ruby is also a big reader and has started to collect a few of the old Star Trek books that she finds in used bookstores and thrift stores. These books usually cost anywhere from 50 cents to a couple of dollars.
My nanny, Tessa (f22), hangs out with Ruby most days after she gets out of school. Tessa has been our nanny for over a year now and she and Ruby get along great. Tessa is big into to thrifting and will often keep an eye out for the books Ruby wants. This is not typically a problem and Ruby always pays Tessa back for the books using her allowance.