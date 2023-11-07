BF tired of GF demanding to see his phone constantly, Reddit argues the value of trust.

"AITA? Girlfriend wants unrestricted access to my phone"

flyguy1013

Hello! My (M25) girlfriend (F21) believes she deserves unrestricted access to my phone 24/7/365. In her previous relationships she has been cheated on almost constantly.

We’ve been together for a year and a half and for the first year or so of our relationship she had unrestricted access. She has never had a reason to believe I have cheated on her and I have never cheated.

About six months ago, I realized that she still had zero trust for me even after all this time. Again, I’ve never given her a reason to doubt my love for her. So, I decided to change my phone passcode so she would have to start trusting me at my word.