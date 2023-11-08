Wife admits to cheating, husband says, 'I'm in charge of your life now.' + UPDATE

MojoAlwaysRises772

This. Straight up. This is a 'simple' problem with a simple solution. Roll out while you're still young. Last thing you want to do is have a kid with someone you obviously resent and don't love anymore.

BoomerQuest

NTA. Your friend is right though. No kids, the relationship has changed, and she's 30 and still clubbing? Personally I'm way the fvvk out.

Speedy89t

Your mistake was not immediately moving forward with a divorce.

Throwaway2449394920

Thank you all for responding, it was a little overwhelming how much attention this post got.

To clarify some things that were asked: