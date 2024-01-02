Sister blames brother for his wife's affair with her husband, family split over who is wrong.

This is somewhat because Kayla has partially been blaming Greg for what happened. She always says things like how he shouldn't have brought a "harlet into our house" and similar things. She has never said these things to Greg but says them to myself and our mother. She has just been acting cold and distant to him, while he's tried multiple times to reach out to her.

So last night, we were all visiting our parents for New Year’s. Greg went out with our dad and some other people, so it was just Kayla, our mom, and myself at home. Kayla has also found out about Eric and Megan starting a family, and she's been equally furious and depressed. She was again blaming Greg.