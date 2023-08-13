Internet says husband is lying about bed bugs, gaslighting his wife to cheat on her.

I (32f) have been married to my husband Mark (31m) for three years. We have one son (5m) together. I recently had to travel to another state on business for three days. This is common for my job and Mark rarely complains about it. He has always been supportive of my career as I am the primary breadwinner. This time was no different.
However, things quickly became strange to me after I left. I called home on the first night after I got settled in to check on them. It took a long time for him to answer and when I asked to talk to our son he eventually told me that our son was staying with his mother (my MIL) so he could have some time by himself to relax. He admitted that after he told me that our son was already asleep. (It was only 7 pm)
My trip ended up being cut short and I was able to head home a day early. I figured I would grab takeout from Mark’s favorite restaurant on the way home and surprise him. When I got there, no one was home. I called Mark but he didn’t answer. As it got late I began to get worried so I called Mark a few more times and still nothing.
I called his mom and she did confirm that she was watching our son, but told me that Mark had asked her to watch our son so we could go on a “romantic getaway.” I don’t know why he didn’t just tell her the truth, but I didn’t think much of it because we have convinced her to watch our son by using that excuse before.
I sat and watched tv until I fell asleep on the couch waiting for him. I woke up around 3 am to a text from him asking what I needed and if I was okay. I asked where he was and he just said “Why?” That p*ssed me off so I didn’t respond and just went to bed.
I woke up again to the sound of the door opening at about 6 am. It was my husband, and he seemed surprised but excited to see me. He ran right to me and expressed how happy he was to have me back home. The two of us spent the rest of the night in bed but I couldn’t sleep.
In the morning I confronted him and asked him where he was. He told me that he found out the house was infested with bed bugs and they had to fumigate it. He was staying in a hotel and it might have been unsafe still when I got home.
Then I asked him why he was home so early in the morning and why he told his mom we were going on a romantic getaway. He said that he couldn’t sleep at the hotel and that he just wanted to make sure his mom would agree to watch our son.
He started to get very angry with me and said that he regrets coming home so early from the hotel if I was just going to make accusations.
I get where he’s coming from, but it still doesn’t sit right with me. I don’t know why he didn’t tell me that the house had bed bugs. I hate to think that my husband might have cheated on me, but I have caught him sending flirty messages with a coworker in the past (he stopped talking to her voluntarily). I just don’t know.
SnooWords4839
So, hubby and his affair partner had a romantic getaway while his mom watched your son.
Contact a lawyer. Get nanny cams for the home. Check his phone.
yobrefas
Of course he’s cheating. When you fumigate for bed bugs, all of the pets and people need to be removed and the house is taped and tended up so that it can be heated. It would be dangerous for his wife to come home early accidentally, and he would have told her as a precaution.
Linens would have to be removed and disposed of or sent away for the same treatment. It costs enough that a home insurance claim usually happens. And you wouldn’t send your kid’s infected things over to grandma’s house for the process so she got your same problem. He’s lying to his wife and his mother to cover up an affair.
When she asks for the bill from the fumigators and which company he used, he’ll make another excuse about a “friend” taking care of it rather than a business. And then forget that friend’s name and fumble that too, because none of it happened.
jayme1121
Yeah, he cheated . What a piece of sh*t. I wouldn't even let him know you know. Move in silence, gather evidence, get a lawyer and leave.
Hxghbot
Inconsistent story with changing details when challenged, innocent explanations after the fact, love bombs you the second he gets home, tries to turn it around on you and get upset... If he's not cheating he's the unluckiest dumba** on the planet. But yeah, he's definitely cheating.
WhatHappenedMonday
Come on. You know he is cheating. You just don't want to face it. Where is the receipt for the fumigation? Where was the smell? The notice on the door put up by a legitimate company? You are being willfully obtuse. Call the lawyer.
ItIsWhatItIsrightnow
Cheating! Somethings not right. They don’t normally fumigate. Bedbugs are hard and expensive to get rid of. You would have smelled chemical if they sprayed anything. The bedroom being a smaller room enclosed would definitely smell.
I would be petty AF. Tell him I’m leaving on business in a week or whatever and then get a friends car and follow him. Sorry OP he’s up to something.