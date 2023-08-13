Internet says husband is lying about bed bugs, gaslighting his wife to cheat on her.

He started to get very angry with me and said that he regrets coming home so early from the hotel if I was just going to make accusations.

I get where he’s coming from, but it still doesn’t sit right with me. I don’t know why he didn’t tell me that the house had bed bugs. I hate to think that my husband might have cheated on me, but I have caught him sending flirty messages with a coworker in the past (he stopped talking to her voluntarily). I just don’t know.

SnooWords4839

So, hubby and his affair partner had a romantic getaway while his mom watched your son.

Contact a lawyer. Get nanny cams for the home. Check his phone.