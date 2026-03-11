'I told the mistress she can have my leftovers. My lifestyle is staying with me.' UPDATED

I have been married to my husband for 15 years. I have a great life and I love everything about it. He has a great career and I feel very spoiled. I only have to work with what I love and it is that I design jewelry. I would never be able to make enough of a profit to live the life I am living without him.
I have not paid bills in years and I spend my days in my studio, working out or having fun with my friends. Our families are very close and we have a big social circle that I love very much.
He is great. He cooks and cleans with me and I never feel like I do more than him. He makes me my favorite food every Friday and he will always hit a drive thru for me at 3 a if I was feeling down and wanted a burger or candy.. I want to believe that I do the same with him other than that I cannot drive☺️.
Cheating on me was a mystery to me. I was in shock for a long while but I couldn’t tell anyone because I didn’t want my life to crumble. Then, I got used to it. I let go of the love and just kept the friendship and companionship. I want my house, my travels and my family and friends. Everything I have thanks to him.
I got her "hi girlie" message last month and I didn’t even open it. It was on Instagram but I didn’t accept her invitation to speak. So, she reached out on TikTok instead and later, I found a request on Facebook messenger too.
Then, I don’t know how, but she got my number and called me. I answered because I thought it was a buyer and she cornered me. I froze and she calmly asked me to please look at what she left on Instagram and TikTok. I hung up in a panic.
So, I finally opened her "hi girlie" message. I couldn’t help but be confused. She tried to pretend that she didn’t know I existed. I didn’t read all of it, but I told her that I knew about the affair and that she could stop lying because I knew for a fact that she knew he was married and to whom.
She became very hostile very fast and told me if I was better… maybe he bla bla bla…. You know the rest. I told her that she could have my leftovers. The parts of him that I don’t want and, according to her, “neglected”.
I told her she could have his body and even his heart. I have the other more important things. I have 1/2 of everything he own, at LEAST. So, the leftovers are truly hers. Congrats!
She went berserk with insults and I blocked her.
I have been crying since. What does people like her want when they contact the partner of their affair?
I am not looking for "leave him" advice. I love my life and his love and intimacy don’t matter to me anymore anyway.
Excuse my very bad grammar. I will try to edit and correct when I find errors but I don’t really write a lot in English in my life.
"What do people like her want when they contact the partner of their affair?"
In this case, my guess would be that she wanted you to find out about the affair, get upset, repeatedly fight with your husband about it, get divorced, and leave him to her. I’m assuming he had no intention of leaving you for her, so she went behind his back to try to force it.
He's told her he'll never leave you, is my guess, so she's trying to get you to do it?
Long-Debt-6765 (OP)
He can leave for someone who’s worth 1/2 of everything.
She was hoping you'd leave him so she could have your life.
What are the chances she tells him that you know?
I'd say 70%. She's tried to get him to leave the wife for her and failed. She's tried to get the wife to leave him and failed. Next steps is tell him the wife doesn't love him anyways if she knows he's cheating and didn't care.
She wanted you to leave him so she wouldn’t be stuck with the leftovers. She has tried to get your husband to leave you. She probably has been trying to baby trap him. She is unhappy her efforts failed and decided to try you.
So, I was here a few days ago to talk about my husband’s mistress. This is an update from that post, but I will not be speaking about the mistress here because my story with her is over. She has told him about me knowing.
I'm not sure when she told him, but he’s been hovering around me this week like he wanted to say something and this morning he did, which was was odd because he usually doesn’t have a lot of time in the morning for a serious discussion but maybe this was the plan? Just to get it over with.
He just came to the kitchen and told me that, ”You need to know that it’s over with her. It’s been over since New Years. I ended it.” I looked at him and he couldn’t meet my eyes. I said, "Okay, but next time tell them to never bother me again."
He said there won’t be a next time. He loved me and he was so so sorry. He made his way for a hug or something but I guess my look was good enough warning not to come near me.
I'm not sure why his apology and love declaration made me more angry than anything else I’ve felt since I found out. I wanted to yell and scream and hit him but I stayed frozen in my chair.
How DARE he apologize or pretend to love me? I said, "Yes you will and the next woman/women are not allowed to contact me." That’s all that matters. It wasn’t a debate, it was a fact that I was stating.
Then, when he had been hovered for enough time, I asked him why he ended it. He said because he realized I knew. I asked him why he didn’t tell me until she told him I knew and he said because he is a coward.
He said that he thought that he was sparing me the pain but that he realized I knew and ended the affair which led her to contact me. I gave him my phone so he could see all the screenshots I had taken of her trying to contact me for the past month or so.
I asked him if he loved her and he said no. I told him not to lie because I had seen the texts. He said maybe at first because it was something new and he got feelings mixed up with excitement but he realized very quickly that it wasn’t love. I said, "And, like me, you don’t want to lose 1/2 of this."
He said that wasn’t why he loved me or wanted me, and I said, "Well, that’s my only reason." Then, before he left, he asked me if I will ever forgive him. I said no. It was final. I told him that even if I could forgive the physical affair once the images of them together that I see whenever I closed my eyes start to fade away, I will never forgive that he destroyed the man I thought I had.
He made me realize that man only ever existed in my head and I will never forgive him for that. He left to go to work and left me totally drained in my kitchen. Then, a few hours later, my mother-in-law showed up and I could finally cry. He had told her and and his dad what he’d done and she wanted to check on me.
She suggested therapy and said that he wanted to try it. Honestly, I don’t mind it and I think I do need one on my own too. I also need a refuge or sanctuary, a place I can spend some time away from him a few days a week or maybe a week every month and he can use that time too, however he wants. Away from me, without making excuses about how busy he is at night.
"I asked him why he ended it. He said because he realized I knew."
In other words, he wouldn’t have ended it if you didn’t find out. You deserve so much better than that pitiful excuse of a human being. Go to therapy, but go by yourself. He doesn’t deserve your time or energy.
OP is the definition of checked out emotionally.
this dude apologized for a year long affair with the same energy one has when they forget to buy the laundry detergent.
Sounds like you handled the talk pretty well. Hope time and therapy will help you figure out how you'd like to go forward. Good luck!
Long-Debt-6765 (OP)
Thank you. I am actually very interested in therapy and talking to someone who doesn’t know us.