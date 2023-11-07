Wife fakes promotion relocation to try to cover cheating, leave family. + UPDATE

She got tears in her eyes seeing everything we were still working on, got down and hugged our two youngest and said she got the promotion! Cheering all around! And that's when she dropped the bomb, saying we need to get a realtor in a state three away from us so we can relocate within the next two months.

I was stunned, and just said no, we arent moving for this promotion. In all of her talks she never mentioned that the promotion wasn't for the same location she's been at. All of our family is here, her parents and mine, all of our friends are here, my job is here. She insisted that she's mentioned relocating before but I swear she never did.