Man learns his picture is plastered on 'cheater' website after first date. UPDATE

Communication is more accessible and more complicated than ever the more options we have to access it. One man thought he had found someone with the potential for a long-term relationship and a chance to escape all the games. Then, he got an unexpected text.
I met Danielle on a dating app and we immediately hit it off. Conversation was super easy for us so we swapped numbers and spent the next two weeks texting and talking on the phone.
I explained early on that I want to take my time because not only am I looking for something serious, but also have work commitments the next few months. I work in tech product sales, which can be very busy and also involve me leaving the city for a few days at a time.
She said she understood and was also looking for something long-term. Great. We met the weekend before Valentines and had a nice restaurant date following by dessert and coffee. We finished with a kiss and I walked her back to her car.