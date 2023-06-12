Woman makes eye contact with boyfriend holding hands on date with another woman.

Yesterday, my best friend was visiting me for the first time in years (we live in different states), and I was showing her the city that I live in. We happened to walk past his area if residence on the way to a particular lunch spot I enjoy. I had told him I’d be in the area, and he told me that he had plans and couldn’t make it. That’s when I saw them.

I happened to look back and I saw him from far away (he’s very distinctive). There was a woman with him, standing very close. A few seconds later, I could see they were holding hands and walking in the same direction as us. We stopped to cross the road and that’s when he saw me.