Woman makes eye contact with boyfriend holding hands on date with another woman.

My (25F) boyfriend (30M) and I have been together for 8 months. The last few months we haven’t seen a lot of each other, due to both of us having very demanding jobs and several other life events.
I noticed he was pulling away and after a couple weeks, I brought it up. He gave me a few good reasons and promised to do better communicating and we made a plan for the future.
He did not do better. He actually did much, much worse. We went from multiple exchanges every singe day to 1-2 exchanges every other day in the matter of 3 weeks.
I knew something was going on, but assumed it was just his demanding job or his depression. My family had a death in the family, and I had to handle it, so me addressing the concern was delayed.
Yesterday, my best friend was visiting me for the first time in years (we live in different states), and I was showing her the city that I live in. We happened to walk past his area if residence on the way to a particular lunch spot I enjoy. I had told him I’d be in the area, and he told me that he had plans and couldn’t make it. That’s when I saw them.
I happened to look back and I saw him from far away (he’s very distinctive). There was a woman with him, standing very close. A few seconds later, I could see they were holding hands and walking in the same direction as us. We stopped to cross the road and that’s when he saw me.
I stared at him until he looked away and they continued on to cross the street. My friend and I crossed the road, and ended up at a bar to discuss what happened (we didn’t get lunch anymore). They passed us while we were at the bar. I don’t know if he saw me there.
I took photos. I have evidence of him with her.
I waited a full day to give him the chance to apologize. He never did. I had to reach out to him. He’s a coward.
I will be holding him accountable and breaking up with him. I didn’t confront him in the moment, because that girl did not deserve to be embarrassed like that. I’ve been her, it’s embarrassing and I wish someone would have done the same for me.
Thanks to everyone who said he wouldn’t apologize. He did apologize when he called last night and agreed to talk more when I’m ready. I’m going over to his place in a few days to pick up my things and to drop off his things.
For those of you saying it isn’t worth the closure, and that I should block and run, I deserve some answers (and my stuff back). If I don’t get them, that’s on me and I’ll deal with it like a grown up. I’m working on figuring out the name of the girl so that I can contact her to let her know, that’s always been my plan.
Yeah, he was already distancing himself and lessening contact all while seeing another woman. He’s already moved on. Unfortunately, as OP stated, he is a coward and didn’t tell her he’s moved on.
Also, OP, the girl did deserve to know his character. That he was in a relationship and started dating her. I wouldn’t be so worried about the embarrassment as much as helping out another woman know with whom she is getting involved. If he’d do it to you, he’d probably do it again.
Sounds like he should be an ex boyfriend. You deserve better.
Sounds like he's already an ex-boyfriend.
Do yourself a favor and just block him. You can’t really break up with him. He already broke up with you. You’re right. He’s a coward.
The fact he saw her and just casually crossed the street like it's nothing is what set me off 😤. I would've ran over and kicked him where the sun don't shine. Then I blast him on social media. With that lack of a reaction it's obvious he's checked out and doesn't care you found out.
Well I'm sure he would have a response if you put that photo on the internet so everyone can know what a coward he really is. This is why I'm glad no guy ever bother pursuing me lol. I rather be single than deal with this.