Woman tells friend she saw her new BF wearing a wedding ring, finds out his wife just died. AITA?

SourSkittlezx

My good friend Amy is a widow. Shes been trying to date again the last few years, but so far all of the guys have been really toxic, including an alcoholic who would use her to pay his way and crashed her brand new car while she was at work…. So when she started dating John, she told me she was on edge and afraid that he was going to be like the last couple guys.I didn’t realize my husband knew John.