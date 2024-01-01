Cheating ex loses out on his expensive gift, bonds her with her little brother. + Update

Today was amazing, I celebrated Christmas with my family, my parents and little brother. My parents cooks the best food so I ate well after not having an appetite for a few days, it was wonderful.

As for my parents agreement about the gift, we agreed on something, i'll gift the ps5 and games to my brother, my parents bought an oculus for my brother's new ps5 and other accessories for the console.

When the time came for the presents, I was shocked to learn that my brother got me an expensive gift, he got me some make up from Sephora and a gift card. My parents then informed me that my brother was saving for my gift since the beginning of the year, I cried, I literally start bawling my eyes out then I gave him a big hug, my baby.