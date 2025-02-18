'My husband doesn't see how his 'work wife' is trying to destroy our marriage.' AITA? + UPDATE

I (31F) am at my wit's end with my husband's (32M) coworker Sarah (30F), and his complete inability to see what's happening. I'm not usually one for reddit, but I need to know if I'm going crazy here.
Where do I even start? Three years ago, my husband Mark started working with Sarah. At first, I tried to be welcoming. I invited her to our BBQs, included her in group outings, and genuinely tried to be friendly. Big mistake.
She spent the entire time making backhanded comments about everything from my career ("Oh, you're just a yoga instructor? How... peaceful.") to my cooking ("I guess not everyone can master basic seasoning.").
The real problem is that Mark thinks she's "just being funny." Last month, she literally threw away the anniversary mug I gave him because it "clashed with the office aesthetic." When I got upset, Mark said I was being too sensitive and that "Sarah just has high standards for office decor." IT WAS A MUG WITH OUR WEDDING PHOTO ON IT.
Some greatest hits from Sarah: She scheduled a "mandatory" work dinner on our anniversary. She convinced Mark not to take a promotion because it would mean working with a different team. She posts daily photos of them together with hashtags like #WorkPowerCouple and #WorkSpouse.
She tells everyone at their office that she "takes better care of him than I do". She changed his coffee order and now tells everyone she "trained him right". The worst part? My husband is completely blind to all of this.
Yesterday, he actually told me about how Sarah said our new house (which we spent months searching for) was "charming, in a starter home kind of way." He repeated this while LAUGHING.
I tried talking to him about it, but Sarah has convinced him I'm "just insecure." She's managed to insert herself into every aspect of our lives. They text constantly - even on weekends. She knows his schedule better than I do. She rearranged his entire desk and office wardrobe because his style was "too suburban husband." THAT'S WHAT HE IS!
Last week, I suggested marriage counseling. He looked genuinely confused. He of course went and talked to Sarah about it I found out from another coworker that she's been telling people that Mark and I are "going through a rough patch" and that she's "just being a good friend by giving him someone to talk to." We weren't going through anything until she started this nonsense!
The breaking point? I stopped by his office to surprise him with lunch (I know, I know, but it was his birthday and Sarah was supposedly out sick). Guess who was there? Sarah.
She'd "miraculously recovered" and bought him a cake that said "To my work hubby" with a photo of them from the office holiday party. She saw me and said, "Oh, Amy! You came too... how nice. Mark, you didn't tell me your real wife was coming!"
I'm not crazy, right? This woman is trying to destroy my marriage while my husband stands there grinning like it's all some big joke. What do I do? Divorce seems extreme, but I'm running out of options here.
I should have stated that the promotion wasn't one that would increase his salary but his title. It would give him more leadership experience. It still blows my mind that he turned it down just so he could stay on the same team as her.
I should have told the mug story in its entirety. She "accidentally" broke the mug. I noticed it was gone when I was visiting him one day and I asked him about it. He said she accidentally knocked it over and then later he repeated a "joke"she made about how it didn't fit the office aesthetic.
Sarah would not be able to sabotage your marriage if your husband wasn't allowing it.
Exactly. There is always going to be women like this out there. It’s how your husband reacts that is the problem. His blatant and constant disrespect is totally unacceptable & the fact that he’s ignoring your feelings on this means you need to now make him see how serious you are. If you don’t change up how you’re reacting & show him you mean business, he’s not changing at this point.
He’s not blind. That is his mistress, and she has been for years, even before he introduced you. Covertly start your investigation. Get your ducks in a row and blindside him. She threw out a mug with your wedding photo because she’s his mistress and she didn’t want to see it.
She scheduled a “work” dinner for your anniversary because she wants him to show her that she matters to him more than his wife. She insults you to your face and he says nothing because he enjoys her jealousy, it’s part of their foreplay. He is having and has been having an affair. Your unknowing humiliation is part of it.
Hi! I (31 F) posted a few days ago. I really didn't expect my post to blow up the way it did. I got so overwhelmed by all the comments that I haven't responded to any. I want to address everyone who says it's fake - I understand why you think that, but this is my personal hell.
I only listen to Reddit stories on TikTok, but when this reached its boiling point, I just needed a place to talk. So I made an account and tried to yell into the void. Well, the void turned out to be less empty than I thought!
Now, to why everyone is here - the update: Before I talked to my husband (32M), I decided to do some investigation. I started with his phone and read all the messages between him and Sarah.
She bad-mouthed me a few times (he did nothing to defend me but didn't engage either). She was flirty; he wasn't really flirty back. They talked a lot, and he praised her frequently for her work ethic and intelligence.
I didn't see anything about cheating. I checked his email - nothing. I checked his work email - nothing. I looked through our other devices - nothing. I searched high and low for a second phone - nothing. Everything I found was always dancing that line. Nothing was outright cheating, but here are the things I found that did hurt my feelings:
He has lunch with her, and only her, every day in the office. They don't really like anyone else, so they'll criticize others and say, "Let's talk more at lunch, they're serving xyz today."
He'd say things like "I'm sure if you were a wife, you would xyz." He always kept it as "a wife" and not "my wife," but it still upset me. She admitted to breaking the mug on purpose. He didn't get upset with her, just said, "Yeah, the photo gifts are kind of corny."
I confronted him. I laid it all out, and while he wasn't upset, he did try to brush things off. He said I was being sensitive and overreacting. I told him if we didn't have a real conversation about this, I would file for divorce. That got his attention, and he sat down with me.
He admitted that at first, he found it odd that Sarah was trying so hard - he saw her trying hard with all the men in the office. The more attention she gave him, the more he enjoyed it, and the more he responded, the more attention she gave, until she just had her sights on him.
He knew some of the other men were envious, and he liked that too. He admitted that eventually, he just got too deep. He said he knew it was wrong but had gotten addicted to the attention and didn't want her to move on to another man.
So he indulged her sometimes at my expense. He said it was just nice to have two women in the two major parts of his life, stating that he knew we'd rarely see one another, so what was the harm? He reiterated that he never EVER physically cheated with her but admitted it could be called an emotional affair.
It was painful, I won't hide that. I mean REALLY painful - like I wasn't enough. I told him from this point on, he needed to stop communicating with Sarah and ask to be transferred or switch jobs altogether. Now folks, I mean it when I tell you this:
He. Lost. His. Shit.
He began raising his voice, saying things like he never cheated, it was all above board, and I couldn't control who he talked with at work. He called me a narcissist and a control freak.
He told me I had no idea how hard it was, how much stress he had in the office, and that his personal relationship with Sarah helps a lot - taking it away would just damage his mental health. It got so bad that I started crying.
I couldn't take it anymore and decided to leave. I packed a small bag and called my MIL - she's the only family I have here. I gave her a rundown of what was going on, and she offered her home to me. I'm staying here and just hoping my husband calms down so we can revisit this. I want to work it out; I love him more than anything.
I will try harder to answer comments on this post, and I will definitely update if something new happens. This has been really therapeutic and makes me feel less alone.
How dare his wife have the nerve to get in the way of his cheating!
Welp, I kind of figured he wasn’t that clueless. This is a full blown emotional affair. From experience, things will only escalate they are in bed together. Protect your peace, because he sure doesn’t give a damn about your feelings. Stay strong.
Typical emotional affair response. He doesn’t want it to change and he is mad that you are holding him to his marriage vows. Emotional affairs are always a slippery slope. Most of the time they end up a physical affair.
He is damaging is marriage and he is so selfish. He is justifying his actions and turning it around on you so it will relieve his shame and guilt. Read the book Not Just Friends by Shirley Glass. It’s an eye opener.
An Emotional Affair is still an Affair...
He just doesn't want to admit that he is having an affair.....
Him getting so upset about you giving him a valid request after he admitted to an emotional affair is a massive red flag. He clearly does not want to cut this women off and who knows what they talk about during lunch. Or even what they do during lunch.
Honestly I think divorce might be your best bet, she will loose interest in him once he isn’t taken anymore and he will realize he blew. Up his life for nothing. Honestly based on his reaction I think more is going on than what he admitted too.