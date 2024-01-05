'AITA for breaking up with my GF for being friends with the guy she cheated on her ex with?' UPDATED

She said that her cheating with Byron was a mistake. But that was in the past, and she's grown. I told her that it doesn't really look like it, she goes out drinking with Byron very often, and you two were hooking up after you and your ex broke up. ( They were fwb before AND after her ex). I told her I'm just not taking a chance to be her next sucker.

She then said "What if I cut off Byron? Can we get back together then?" I was tempted for a second tbh. Our relationship seemed great. But I remembered some of the comments I read in my last post, and I asked her, "Have you been sleeping with Byron since we broke up?"