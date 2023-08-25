Wife asks if she should be worried cameras are off when husband is home alone. UPDATED

'AITAH for asking my husband why the cameras don't work, when he's home alone?'

Update at the bottom and my husband has made a very important comment

Recently married and combined households by moving in together. Great relationship, healthy [love] life, good communication. I (38F) have a few cameras around the house for security and to communicate with the kiddos that don't have cell phones yet, but mainly to see when my kids get home from school.

I could care less about the cameras most any other time. I had these (and more) at my old house, but I've only set up three so far at the new house. The new house also came with a ring door bell camera.

My husband (43M) is WFH. The first few weeks in the house were fine. No hiccups or glitches with the cameras. The ring door bell worked like a champ at every slight bit of movement.