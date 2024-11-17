Unexpected call from investigator leads wife to discover husband’s affair. UPDATED 2X

The only thing I talk with him about is our daughter and anything relating to her. We have joint custody and I will pay him maintenance. Fault is not considered in a divorce and an affair doesn't affect custody.

I do not have to pay maintenance to my husband for himself since he is already living with another woman (not the one he had an affair with) and plans to marry her right away now that we are divorced.

If he had been living on his own and not about to get married I would have had to pay him maintenance. I have never met the woman he had an affair with, or her husband or their children.