Man shocked to learn woman he slept with was rebelling against arranged marriage.

I waited with her outside, even though she continued to tell me how mediocre I was in the bedroom. She said the last random guy she hooked up with was smaller than me below the waist but at least he knew how to use 'it.'

She said my nipples were shaped like angry eyes and my belly button looked off center. She said she didn't mean to body shame me, but she had nothing else to focus on during sex because I was so bad at making her feel any kind of pleasure.

Out of frustration, I said I was beginning to feel sorry for the guy who was gonna marry her.

Anya looked like she wanted to slap me, but she continued to roast me instead. She said my roommate was far more attractive than me. It was the longest 2 minutes of my life.