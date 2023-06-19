Man shocked to learn woman he slept with was rebelling against arranged marriage.

He says that he met a woman and they really hit it off, romantic comedy style. He ended up taking her home and they had a lovely evening together, or so he thought. Turns out, she was engaged. It was an arranged marriage and she was using him to rebel against it. The whole event turned into a very dramatic tragedy instead.
I (19m) hooked up with a girl (22) a few nights ago. Her name was not Anya, but I'm gonna pretend it was in order to tell the story without revealing real names. Anya and I crossed paths at an art gallery.
It was one of those cliché movie moments when a confused character is staring at an abstract painting before another character decides to approach the confused character to discuss the abstract painting. I was the person staring at the painting and Anya was the person who approached me.
The two of us had no idea what we were looking at, but we had fun trying to figure it out together. For the first time in my life I finally said the right things at the right time to convince an attractive girl to go home with me.
I fell asleep with Anya in my bed. Not gonna lie, I was exhausted. At around midnight, I woke up to the sound of Anya low key laughing.
She was wide awake with her phone in front of her face. When I asked her what she was doing, she apologized for waking me and casually said she was reacting to messages from her fiance.
Without hesitation, she showed me the messages before I had time to ask another question. Based on what I read after almost being blinded by the brightness of Anya's phone, it was clear that Anya's fiance was worried about her and wanted to know where she was.
I had no idea Anya was in a relationship, let alone engaged. She explained that she was part of an arranged marriage and her fiance was not someone she loved or even liked. She said it was funny reading his messages because he didn't even know her well enough to spell her name right.
I didn't know how to respond. Anya kissed me and said her plan was to fully embrace her ho phase and sleep with as many people as possible before she became a wife and a mom.
I said I was kind of uncomfortable being the other guy and encouraged Anya not to proceed with the arranged marriage if it made her unhappy. Anya got upset when I was somewhat reluctant to kiss her back and said she had been counting on me to be less disappointing in bed.
I said I was decent, not disappointing, but Anya disagreed and got dressed. I offered to drive her home because we used my car to get to my flat, but she insisted on using an Uber.
I waited with her outside, even though she continued to tell me how mediocre I was in the bedroom. She said the last random guy she hooked up with was smaller than me below the waist but at least he knew how to use 'it.'
She said my nipples were shaped like angry eyes and my belly button looked off center. She said she didn't mean to body shame me, but she had nothing else to focus on during sex because I was so bad at making her feel any kind of pleasure.
Out of frustration, I said I was beginning to feel sorry for the guy who was gonna marry her.
Anya looked like she wanted to slap me, but she continued to roast me instead. She said my roommate was far more attractive than me. It was the longest 2 minutes of my life.
I returned to my flat as soon as I saw the Uber approaching. I didn't bother saying goodbye. This was by far the most bizarre and unhealthiest hook up I have ever experienced. Anya managed to unlock insecurities in me that I didn't even know I had.
You should go f*ck her fiancé and let her walk in on you.
She couldn't handle your boundaries and subsequent rejection and thought it was acceptable to be a twat. You didn't f*ck up, she is a narcissistic piece of sh*t.
Anya sounds like a POS who can't handle rejection and lashes out to hurt others. I feel bad for the fiance.
I’d bet even after all those insults you didn’t feel half as insecure as she clearly is.
Why in f*ck's name did you not just kick her out of your house and shut the door lmao Male or female, 22 is old enough to deal with the consequences of your own actions.