Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman shares rant about 'cheating' bf, he sees the post and fires back. UPDATE

Woman shares rant about 'cheating' bf, he sees the post and fires back. UPDATE

Amanda Hurley
Feb 19, 2023 | 7:57 PM
ADVERTISING

I (21f) caught my bf (21m) with another girl and now he wants to break up. Help!

ThrowRagf71602

My bf and I are both 21. We dated in high school before we broke up at the end of senior year for some reasons. In the beginning of sophomore year of college, I transferred to the college my bf goes to because I wanted to try our relationship out again. After many months, my bf agreed to start dating again.

We haven't had any relationship problems that I know of because he tells me everything. Last weekend, we had a bad fight which resulted in my bf leaving in the middle of a party. We didn't speak a lot since then bc we needed time to cool off.

Anyway, yesterday I was driving around a couple stores and I saw my bfs car in the parking lot of a restaurant. I promise I wasn't thinking anythings bad and I just wanted to see what was up. When I walked in, I saw my bf with another girl.

Sources: Reddit,Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content