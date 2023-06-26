Teen finds Tinder on 'sketchy' dad's phone; Reddit says, 'leave it alone.' Help?

Professional_Ruin953

Until you can afford to live on your own, until you no longer need your parents financial support, stay out of it. Your mom probably knows enough, even if she doesn't know specifics, and that's why they're in separate bedrooms.

Your dad is weaponizing financial support, what are you going to do if you stir the pot? Your parents divorce, the marital assets get divided, your father cuts off payments for your education, and your mom has to shoulder the financial burden of your education alone. That could wipe out whatever assets and retirement savings she would get from the divorce settlement. Then what's she going to do?