Teen finds Tinder on 'sketchy' dad's phone; Reddit says, 'leave it alone.' Help?

I(19F) have had a pretty decent life with my family. However my parents have been distant since 2020 when my dad confessed to going on dates with a woman who works as a maid (important here because my mom earns almost as much as him but he went for the complete opposite).
It really hurt my mom, and my dad didn't take it seriously and laughed it off when I confronted him. It took me months to regain trust and respect.
They now sleep in separate rooms, and my dad is secretive about where he goes, even changing his phone password and getting angry if anyone touches his phone. We rarely go out as a family, and he's always out late and works on weekends.
I've tried to reassure my mom that he won't do it again, but I'm not sure myself. He doesn't show any effort to prove he's faithful, and it's affecting our family.
Recently, while helping him with a bluetooth device, I saw the Tinder app on his phone. It made me feel awful, and I couldn't face him or talk normally anymore. I've lost respect for him again.
Instead of fixing things, my dad tries to make up for his mistakes by buying my mom expensive gifts. But she's not happy with this and always pays him the amount back. Confronting him is not easy because he'll use the fact that he pays for my college and food as a way to shut me down.
I don't want to tell my mom because I don't want to see her heartbroken. I don't know what to do. Should I confront my dad directly? Should I tell my mom? Should I make a fake profile to see if he's active on Tinder?
I also noticed he joined social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok. I don't understand why he needs all that at his age.
I'm confused because if I reveal the truth, it could break our family apart. My mom is strong for dealing with this situation. I haven't talked to my younger brother about it because I want to protect him.
So, am I the bad guy for considering telling my mom and potentially making things worse in their already troubled marriage?
NTA. Your dad is the a**hole if he’s cheating. But maybe it’s your mum’s responsibility to deal with her marriage and your job is to be at college?
Yeah read other stories like this that advice on the same thing to let them deal with it but it hurts watching him act all normal and joke around when he is doing all this. And I live with them my university is 20 mins away so it affects my daily life.
Until you can afford to live on your own, until you no longer need your parents financial support, stay out of it. Your mom probably knows enough, even if she doesn't know specifics, and that's why they're in separate bedrooms.
Your dad is weaponizing financial support, what are you going to do if you stir the pot? Your parents divorce, the marital assets get divided, your father cuts off payments for your education, and your mom has to shoulder the financial burden of your education alone. That could wipe out whatever assets and retirement savings she would get from the divorce settlement. Then what's she going to do?
It seems like your mom knows, she's an adult who can make her own decisions in her own time. If you want to do something, get yourself into a position where you can offer her help and support instead of just causing trouble, until then YWBTA.
okay this was actually very helpful but them getting divorced or my dad not paying for my education is not a worry for me because he is legally supposed to do that until I am married and divorce is also not really in my culture and is uncommon where I live.
He has said it before that he will never leave my mom and will continue to pay for everything. From my perspective he isn’t looking for a new wife but just something fun? which is still very disrespectful but it’s getting harder to just act okay while he is trying to talk to me and make jokes. I can’t help but stay silent and emotionless when he enters the room.
If neither of your parents want a divorce, what do you accomplish by confronting your dad or exposing him to your mom? You can’t save her if she doesn’t want saving.
You’re saying there’s cultural impairments to divorce and unmarried children splitting away from family. You can only fight those issues if you get yourself into a position from which you can gain independence.
There’s no point in making things worse when you can’t do anything to make them better right now. Work on your position of strength, make a plan, act when it’s best for you.
Thank you so much for your advice I think i’m gonna listen to this and pretend I didn’t see anything for now.