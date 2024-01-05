Wife catches husband cheating twice, 'other woman' is pregnant, wife leaves with joint savings.

Revenge can be a sweet salve, but the backlash from it can also introduce new stress into your life.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for letting her husband pay for all their expenses after she discovered him cheating. She wrote:

"AITA for letting my husband pay all our expenses after I found him cheating?"​​​​​​

Me (F30) and my husband (M30) have been in a relationship for 10 years now, and married for 3 years. Before we got married we agreed that all our shared expenses will be split in half since we almost earn the same, and in case one of us got a higher salary increase, expenses will be proportional to our current salary. For example, if he had a 5% increase, then his share of the expenses will be higher than mine.