Wife's coworker says she is cheating on her husband, wife gets her fired. Update!

Some people have too much time on their hands.

One woman was shocked when her coworker, and friend for over decade, was telling people that she was cheating on her husband. She even claimed to have photos. Worst of all, she sent the 'evidence' to her in-laws. And her husband? Well, he was wondering who to believe.

Try to ruin my marriage? I’ll get you fired.

u/Subject-Squirrel-268

This all happened within the span of about 3 months. It all started towards the end of December. This girl at work decided to post and text my husband that I was cheating on him with her baby daddy.

Obviously it wasn’t true but she claimed to have pictures. She sent it to his brothers and even my mother-in-law. None of the pictures were of me and they had no face or any distinguishing features that would make it obvious it was me.