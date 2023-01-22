Woman asks if it was cruel to drag husband’s affair partner out of his funeral.

A woman on Reddit is going through a very difficult month. First, her husband died in a car accident. Then, she learned the accident happened on the way to meet his affair partner. Then, that affair partner called her out for having her brother remove her from the gravesite. She writes:

AITA for not allowing my late husband's affair partner come to his funeral?

Three weeks ago my husband died in a car accident halfway across the country. He said he was going to a work trip but we later found out that all of that was just another one of his lies and he was actually on a cheating trip.