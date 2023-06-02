Someecards Logo
Woman receives texts from fiancé's 'GF' saying 'I thought you should know.' UPDATED

Amy Goldberg
Jun 2, 2023 | 4:00 PM
'I (42f) recieved a text telling me my fiancée (46m) has a girlfriend.'

(42F) have been with my fiancée Caleb (46m fake name) for over 2 years. We are supposed to be getting married in August. Up until this morning I thought we had a great relationship. No major fights, spend almost all of our spare time together. Our 'love life' is ok (I could use a bit more, but I'm not complaining), and I have always told him that I was game ANYTIME he wanted to.

I have not noticed anything to make me question him. I have had issues with trust in the past, but I have not had ANY suspicions that anything untoward was going on. I received 6 missed calls at about 3:30 this morning from 2 numbers I don't recognize. I answered one and no one spoke on the other line, so I hung up. The 2nd number then called back twice, which I ignored and went back to sleep.

