Woman gets revenge, turns cheating ex into a local ad for their gym.

When one woman found out her longterm partner has been cheating on her with a married woman, she went public in a major way. And shared her story on Reddit.
My ex (lets call him Joe) and I had been together about 5 years or so, and it got rough after I had to deal with cervical cancer followed by covid and complications. I tried to get us into counseling, but I was the only one who went. The counselor kept suggesting we talk and do things together. Instead, he'd go and do these things with this coworker couple.
Eventually, he started just hanging out with the wife (Karen), not the husband (Patrick), and it didn't take long for me to catch on that there was cheating, so I left and moved out. I worked at a gym, and Joe and karen would go work out together regularly.