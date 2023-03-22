Woman angry friends didn't invite her secret married lover to her surprise party.

One surprise at a time, ladies.

Surprise birthday parties are almost a legally binding agreement in the female friendship community at this point. So, when two friends thought they had thrown together a nice celebration for her with friends and love ones, they were shocked that she was upset about one mystery man being left off of the guest list.

AITA for throwing my friend a surprise birthday party and NOT inviting her secret married lover?

betterbywater

A girlfriend and I threw our other girlfriend a surprise birthday party. It was a large gathering that included her family, friends and business associates.

She’s the kind of person who loves these sorts of celebratory events, and the “surprise” aspect of this wasn’t upsetting or uncomfortable for her at all. She absolutely loved the party and all the effort we put into it.