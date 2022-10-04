Someecards Logo
Husband blows up at wife for not letting his mom be first to hold newborn.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 4, 2022 | 12:29 PM
In a post on Reddit a new mom is having trouble with her monster-in-law, mother-in-law, about being first in line to hold her new baby. She was put in a tough situation, and is now asking for advice. Here's her story...

When I f26 met my husband's m34 mom I hoped for a healthy mother figure type relationship. She's okayish; but she can be a little controlling given that my husband is her only child; she tends to act super protective of him.

When I got pregnant, MIL made a request to be the first person to hold my son after he's born. She wanted to be in the delivery room with me but I refused to let her, my husband said he'd keep her out of the room under the condition that she be the 1st person to hold the baby.

I didn't agree but didn't disagree as well. Just stayed silent.

