Woman bakes bride's wedding cake, bride bails on babysitting, she sues. UPDATED

My cousin, who I'll call Ella, got married a couple of months ago. I made her wedding cake as well as almost 150 individually wrapped custom cupcakes. I have a 5 year old daughter, in return Ella was going to babysit every Friday from 9-2, so 5 hours.
This started from after she came back from her honeymoon until August. Obviously if there was an emergency or something came up, I'd understand.
So on Wednesday she called me up saying she couldn't make it on Friday, because her old college friends were in town and she hadn't seen them for a long time. I said this is really last minute and asked if they can just go out another day or after she babysits, but Ella said no.
We argued for a bit and I eventually said she was being really selfish, making plans when she already had others. She got upset/mad at me and said I can't dictate what she does with her time, and it's only one day. We haven't talked since then. People who know of the situation are torn on it.
So, AITA?
INFO: did you offer for her to just pay you instead?
When she initially asked me to bake the goods for her wedding I did ask for actual payment. She asked if there was anything else she could do for me, so we worked out the babysitting deal.
Obviously NTA, but my bet is that your cousin isn’t actually going to uphold her end of the agreement so you need to nip this in the bud. Either she does what she promised to do without any funny business, or she pays you for the cake and cupcakes and you call it a day.
This was only the third week she was supposed to babysit (she's only done it twice before) so it came as a bit of a shock that she was letting me know so late. I don't know if this will be a recurring theme but that one Friday did cost me. The whole reason we came to this deal was because she didn't want to pay.
Okay I do have an update because I talked to Ella. I was going to make a separate update but the mods said my post isn't old enough, so I'm putting the update here and hopefully it posts. This is long so sorry in advance.
I've learned my lesson - don't let people talk me into baking for them without actual money compensation. I honestly thought Ella would keep her side of the agreement.
So I did talk to Ella earlier today, let her know that she went back on our agreement by not showing up yesterday. She was mad that it's only one week and it doesn't matter.
Ella was aware of what the total cost would be beforehand, which is why we made this agreement in the first place because she didn't want to pay, and asked if she could do anything else. I wrote up the cost would be and what I'd charge if anyone else had made this order.
She's done babysitting for be twice so far and I do think she should be compensated for that. The regular sitter I had last year charged $22 per hour so that's the payment I used for Ella. I subtracted $220 from the cake for her babysitting costs.
Ella obviously knew the reason I need babysitting is because I have to go to work, which I had to call out of yesterday since I couldn't find a last minute sitter. So I also added the money I lost from not going to work yesterday. Altogether the bill came out close to $1800.
I sent that to Ella and said since she went back on our deal, I'm going back on it too and she needs to pay me. Well, all hell broke loose and she totally went off at me, saying this isn't fair and it's just one week she missed, and I'm treating her like any random stranger instead of family.
I said if she doesn't pay, I'm going to take her to court (to be honest I don't really know if our agreement would hold up in small claims, but I do have texts that this is what was agreed to and all that). She again got very angry at me and said I'm a sh*t excuse for family.
I talked to her husband later as well and he told me to bring the price down, I said no because this is already less than what a bakery would charge. Ella did eventually agree to pay me back on a monthly basis over the next few months. I said I expect the first payment by the end of this month otherwise my bill goes up, or I take her to court.
So yeah, I guess we'll see if she follows through with the payment. My dad is on my a** saying I'm being really greedy and this will financially hurt Ella and her husband, but at this point I don't really care because I'm already financially hurt.
Out of curiosity, does Ella have a job? Reading between the lines, I would guess her husband works and she... doesn't do much?
She is coming off rather choosing beggars in this scenario in that she wanted stuff for her wedding she couldn't afford and tried to find a way to get it without paying for it. Weddings don't have to be expensive, and a lot of people have to compromise on their 'dream wedding.'
'My dad is on my ass saying I'm being really greedy and this will financially hurt Ella and her husband.'
This WILL financially hurt Ella's and her husband. But IT ALREADY HURT YOU FINANCIALLY. You already spent time baking. You had to take off from work and lost money for that day. And you lost money for all the ingredients. Did your dad forget hes your dad and not Ella's?
The ONLY thing that'd mitigate this situation is you didn't work on Friday. If you need Ella to watch your daughter bc you wanted to have a few hours to relax then maybe MAYBE you could've allowed her to change her days. That's BS.
So what, if paying for their own wedding financially hurts them, the answer is 'have a cheaper wedding', not 'avoid paying for services'. You are totally in the right, and tell the daddy dearest he may cover their expenses if he cares so much. He's being so generous with your money, how about being generous with his own instead?
