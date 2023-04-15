Boy pushes nanny down stairs, mom punishes her for giving him 'time out.' AITA?

You are entrusted, as a professional, to care for their precious little ones. But, sometimes parents can disagree with the child rearing methods of their childcare givers. One nanny was at her wit's end with a repeatedly misbehaving young boy. His mother didn't want her to She had tried everything. When that he needed to sit in 'time out' and think about the consequences of his actions.
Don't let your kid have consequences? Ok!!
So I'm a 23F nanny. For the family I work for there are 7 kids. Yes 7. All ranging from 14 years old to 10 months old. I have been working for them for 8 months. And never really had an issue. They are a good family for the most part.
A key part here is the kids are all homeschooled so they do not get out a lot. Unfortunately that leads to mom and dad spoiling them quite a lot. And since I've started had a bit of a discipline issue. They throw tantrums, throw things and scream a lot. Finally I recently put on discipline because their tantrums led to me getting an injury.