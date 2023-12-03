Pregnant woman done being free childcare for SIL, 'your burden isn't my problem.'

Reasonable-Sale8611

NTA. Both of these people keep telling you to be patient but neither of them is the one with the problem. They are both telling YOU to be ok with this problem. I mean basically they don't have standing to tell you to be patient. Especially when the baby's parents are not paying you for this.

It is not good for you or for your baby, for you to be under this sort of stress. I think you should just tell your fiances sister (you don't have the protection of marriage yet so I'm not going to call her your SIL) that, beginning on Monday (yes, this Monday), you will no longer be able to babysit her child and that she will have to make other arrangements.