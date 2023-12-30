Poolside panic leads to family fight and blame, SIL too scared to save drowning 2yo.

This moved Heather to the deeper part of the pool. She never seemed all that stupid to me so I don’t know why she tried to save my daughter in the most inefficient way possible.

Eventually a rec center employee heard her panicking and ran outside. He gave her cpr and she threw up a lot of a water. They called an ambulance and my husband and I met everyone at the hospital.

Heather had a lot of bruises on her lower half. I asked what happened and Kelly told me about the pool net and everything. Plus how she hadn’t immediately gotten someone else. I was so angry I yelled at the boys and her. How she could see my daughter dying and not do anything?