Sister begs brother for heat in her room, he says 'you're just the help.' AITA?

One woman was living with her brother and his family while between jobs. They didn't charge her rent and, in exchange, she cared for their 4 children while they worked. However, she was starting to feel unappreciated and disrespected. As the weather got colder, she noticed that only her room had no heat. Her brother refused to pay for her room to be heated, he said that it is his house and his rules.

AITA for leaving my brother without childcare over a heater

Significant_West2369

Some backstory: I live with my 35 year old brother and his wife and 4 kids (3 girls 1 boy and all 4 and under). I am basically a live-in Nanny for them and I live in their house rent free because I don't have a job. Both my brother and his wife work.