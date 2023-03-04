Teacher caught changing child's clothes every day without telling parents.

I've run a home daycare for 10 years now. 2 months ago, I had a new client "Cindy" enroll her daughter "Breanne", aged 1 1/2 years old. Cindy always dresses Breanne in darling dresses, tights, dress shoes, etc. Often they're designer.
When Breanne started, I explained she is going to get dirty here. I use smocks for art and bibs for children her age at meals, but sometimes things slip through. Plus, we go outside and there's dirt, sand, etc.
I said they could dress her however they want, but she will get dirty. I think Cindy underestimated how dirty Breanne would get. On the third day, we were doing an activity with paint. Breanne was wearing a smock but she still somehow managed to get it on her dress. Cindy had a freakout.