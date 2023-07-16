Teen fakes losing her passport to avoid babysitting at Disneyland. AITA?

So she decided to trick her family and bail.
I (F17) still live at home. My sister (28) is married and has two kids (5/3). Whenever she comes over to visit my parents and her stick me with the kids.
This wouldn't be a problem except she doesn't visit for an evening. She will come for a week. And for that week I'm an unpaid nanny.
If we go out to a restaurant I have to entertain them because my mom needs to talk to my sister and BIL. You get the picture.
My parents decided that since this was my last summer before I became an adult we would be going to Disneyland to celebrate my graduation. I asked who was going and they said it was just the three of us.
But when we got to the airport my sister and her family were there. Strangely enough they were also going to Disneyland.
I went into my backpack and grabbed my passport. I put it in my sock.
When we got to the international security I couldn't find it. We looked everywhere. I had to Uber home and I missed my flight. Oh well. I get to stay home by myself for a week of peace and quiet.
My parents were very mad at me for losing my passport. The money they spent on my flight and entrance was wasted. Darn.
My mom and sister have both been posting about how hard it is to be at Disneyland with two little ones. They both posted that I ruined the vacation by being so thoughtless.
My dad says he knows why I did and he understands. But he says I should have let him know so he didn't waste money. He said he would have gone along with my ruse.
I feel bad about wasting money but I have been to Disneyland before. And I will go again later by myself or with friends.
NTA. But if they posted on social media say 'wait. I ruined the vacation because I was supposed to help with the kids or take care of them myself? So this wasn't about me?'
Boy did your idea light off the fireworks. They both re getting lit into by everyone. I guess my mom promised my dad she wasn't going to invite my sister because this was supposed to be for me. She went behind his back.
The whole trip has turned into a shit show because they had plans to go shopping and stuff while my dad, BIL, and I took the kids to Disneyland. My dad moped out so my mom, BIL, and sister have had to take care of them with no help.
Yeah. Reply with ' Oh, I'm sorry I ruined your vacation. If you had only let me know in advance that you didn't in fact plan this vacation as a celebration for my graduation like you told me but only wanted me there as your unpaid fulltime babysitter, I'd have made more of an effort to be there.' NTA
NTA this 100 percent! Call them out on this! This was definitely planned.
When dad mentions knowing what you did and you should have warned him. Tell him strange things like this happen like your sister showing up on-a vacation for the three of you?
Start saying no. Start having plans. Get a job when your sister show up volunteer to work a lot that week until you have money to move out.
If parents can’t take care of the kids they have then don’t have them.! Parents need to realize their siblings are not free nanny’s. It isn’t their sibling’s responsibility to offer any kind of child care.
No wonder siblings know longer want to be fun aunts and. Uncles because they are expected to be childcare on demand!
NTA
'My dad says he knows why I did and he understands. But he says I should have let him know so he didn't waste money. He said he would have gone along with my ruse.'
OP, let your dad know that if he'd only let you in on their nefarious plans before you all got to the airport, then he could have refunded the tickets, or not paid for them in the first place.
NTA. But if your dad figured out what you did and understands why, he should advocate for you and tell your mom& sister that your function on earth is not to serve as your sister's babysitter and that you are done babysitting and to ask you to anymore.