Teen fakes losing her passport to avoid babysitting at Disneyland. AITA?

But when we got to the airport my sister and her family were there. Strangely enough they were also going to Disneyland.

I went into my backpack and grabbed my passport. I put it in my sock.

When we got to the international security I couldn't find it. We looked everywhere. I had to Uber home and I missed my flight. Oh well. I get to stay home by myself for a week of peace and quiet.

My parents were very mad at me for losing my passport. The money they spent on my flight and entrance was wasted. Darn.

My mom and sister have both been posting about how hard it is to be at Disneyland with two little ones. They both posted that I ruined the vacation by being so thoughtless.