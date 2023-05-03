Man tells childless SIL, "I'd never let you watch my baby;" she crumbles. AITA?

Whether you choose to have children, or choose not to, it is still often a topic of conversation at family gatherings. One man writes about how he was sick of her SIL emphasizing how she would never want children. She would do this while he and his wife, as well as their newborn baby, were in the room. He finally decided to make a comment back. Now, his family says he needs to apologize.
My wife and I have a 3 month old. He's a handful but compared to some of my friend's and cousins kids, he seems easier than most (knock on wood). Still he's a baby so its safe to say I haven't gotten 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep in approximately 3 months.
This weekend I was at my parents house, as were my sister with her husband, and my brother and his wife I'll call Karen. Karen is very outspoken about being childfree.