Man goes back for baseball cards 60 years later, current home owners refuse to give them up.

After college, he moved out of state. Decades passed without him thinking about his old collection. A few years ago, however, he read about how valuable certain old baseball cards had become. Cards he thought he might have had.

He doubted they could still be in his hiding place. Some research revealed his childhood home had been purchased and sold several times since he lived there. Certainly, one of these families had discovered them, he thought.

Recently, Jimmy was back in his hometown, visiting a friend. While catching up, he mentioned wondering about his hidden card collection. It just so happened that Jimmy’s friend was familiar with the family that currently owned the home. He encouraged Jimmy to pay them a visit and explain the situation, so that’s what he did.