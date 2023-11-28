Mom doesn't want ex's new wife anywhere near her 6yo, causing a ballet recital debacle.

Daycare was also very tough for her and it was so bad that someone there called CPS on Diana. We got a child psychologist for Evie and managed to get primary custody. Diana has her every other weekend.

Even though Diana doesn't have custody, we still make sure she's as involved in Evie's life as possible. They FaceTime a few times a week and if Evie misses Diana we try to set up a time to meet at the park or go out for ice cream.

Evie recently started ballet and just had her recital last weekend. Diana made it very clear that I couldn't go because if I was there, she'd leave and she wasn't missing her daughter's first dance recital. Tom actually sided with her this time and told me to stay home and that he'll send me pictures.