10yo daughter with leukemia won't talk to dad; he saw a bear and didn't wake her up. UPDATE

She hadn't gotten to see a bear this trip. I told my wife she needs to rest and that showing her the picture would be enough but my wife still tried to wake her up. I stopped her again and got Rose in bed. The next morning I told Rose that there were bears last night and I showed her the picture. She asked if I woke her up.

I said yes because I didn't want her to get upset but my wife told Rose that I wouldn't let anybody wake her up. We did not see any more bears for the rest of the trip and Rose has been devastated. She refuses to speak to me and deleted the pictures I took for her because apparently it doesn't count.