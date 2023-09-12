Woman files for child support after finding out 'broke' ex is buying $50,000 house. AITA?

Outrageous_Gold8708
I am going to apologize in advance for the long post because there is some backstory information that is relevant. My ex and I met when we were 13 and 14. We dated all through high school and until we were 23 and 24 years old. We went through these off and on phases. Which always ended the same way.
The kids and I would start over while he disappeared to do his thing. Neither of us had good home lives as kids. We were what was familiar to the other so it was very easy to fall back into the same pattern of bullsh*t every time he came crawling back. Which was always when I was moving on and bettering my life.
When I got pregnant with our 3rd child (I was 22 at that time) I decided I couldn't do this anymore, enough was enough and I really started to move on. He was already going down a really deep, dark path at this point and he wasn't even close to the person he once was.
But still I tried to live by 2 rules.
1. What would I want him to do for me if it was me in this situation.
2. If he doesn't want to be a dad, I will not force him but I will not allow him to say he did anything for me.
We lived like this for years. He didn't ask to see the kids and I didn't ask him to. He has never paid for anything for them. Eventually he went to prison.
I had started school right before he went away and for the first time in my life wasn't working full time and was able to get medical coverage for my kids through the government. In order to do so, they ordered he pay so much to the state.
Fast forward to 2 years ago. (Our kids were then 8, 12 and 13). When he got out of prison, we had a custody hearing. At the time of the hearing, I had finished my classes and I was now working full time and carrying insurance for the kids. The judge ordered that his payment for the kids insurance be routed to me to pay for their insurance instead of wherever it goes when you are on assistance.
This change took literal months to happen. I got 7 months worth of back pay checks when it took so long for the change over to happen, then a few more here and there. That slowly turned to nothing. Mind you, these were insurance checks based on a zero income so they were $25 a week. Not much.
At the beginning of this year I called the child support agency asking what was going on. (Our kids are now 10, 14 and 15) I was told since he now has income and is ordered to pay insurance, we had to file a new case. So I did.
They made me fully aware this would take quite some time as they are really behind on cases. I said okay. He was made aware in court that he would be paying something for the children. Last week (7 months later) we got our first set of paperwork in the mail.
Apparently, unbeknownst to me, he and his wife had just bought a house and he is mad that he now may have to pay child support and that could affect his ability to afford his $500,000 house. He told me he and his wife have a new baby and there are a lot of expenses with that, that I just wouldn't understand because they are doing it alone. They don't have any help.
I refiled way before he had applied for a loan, I had no idea he was planning to buy a house as we do not talk. When he communicates with me, it is through his wife and even that is rare. He has seen our oldest child 1 time this year. He has not offered to pay a single bill for any appointments, clothing, school supplies.
My son is in football and my youngest in competition cheer and gymnastics and he has not once offered to help with any of these expenses. He is not putting time or money into these children.
Also, we have yet to go to mediation for this so we have no idea what he will be asked to pay and I'm not looking to get by on his dime. Just a little bit of help. But I have never asked him to pay anything in the 15 years we have been parenting "together" either so, am I the a**hole for asking now?
United-Manner20
Your kids deserve every cent ordered. Ask for retroactive back pay based on filing date and consideration if possible for his failure to disclose when he began working. He had three kids he did not support and chose to have a fourth. File and if possible have an attorney represent so you are sure to get all that is owed to them.
Outrageous_Gold8708
I didn't even know you could ask for retroactive back pay for child support. I will definitely call my moms attorney tomorrow and ask about this. Thank you.
Cryptographer_Alone
He's been not paying $25/month in CS for three kids for years? And has the gall to purchase a half million dollar home and have kid #4? And say that you don't know what it's like to survive on your own?
Document this and send it to the lawyer. He made three kids with you, he has legal responsibilities to them until they are 18. Not taking custody time or having a relationship with them doesn't get him out of CS.
TallOccasion4453
NTA He is a jerk for not providing for the children, and even more for whining about money when he bought a house! Provide for your children first.. And then whining because he made another one and gas no help? Nah… take him to court and let him pay! You’d be an ah if you didn’t go trough for your children. Also you sound like a great (bad a**) mom.
Outrageous_Gold8708
Thank you. I appreciate it. It definitely has not been easy, I had to fight to get to where I am but I did that for my kids and myself. I know he feels like I am being spiteful and I am sure he thinks if he says that to me the stubborn side that kept me from filing as a 22 year old will take hold and tell him to f*ck off.
But that was 10 years ago, and I know my kids deserve all I can give them. And if I am honest I am really tired of struggling to give them everything when he seems to be able to do as he pleases (Before the house it was 3 cars and a bike, multiple tattoos, etc. while I was struggling to get a single car paying all my bills and my kids expenses.)
I am a single mom, I decided dating wasn't for me until my kids are older and I have devoted my time to raising them to the best of my ability.