Couple learns newborn has cerebral palsy, give baby up for adoption, tell family they miscarried.

Healthy_Sock2127
Me 24m and my wife 25f have been together for 6 years. We got married right after we graduated and she got pregnant soon after. We were both excited to be parents, boy or girl we were thrilled to have a chance to raise a mini us. The pregnancy wasn’t particularly hard and, aside from regular complications, there was nothing that stood out or made life hell for my wife.
4 days ago she delivered the baby and, when I saw it, I was thrilled. But, once the doctors gave me the news, my heart broke. It was a girl but she was born with cerebral palsy. While I had loved that baby till that point, I knew that there was no way we could give this child the special and additional care it would need.
Our entire lives would be spent giving extra care and that child would never have a normal life and our life as we knew it would never be good again.
I didn’t know what to say or do. I didn’t want to keep this child but I didn’t have the heart to tell my wife how I feel either. I waited for a while, until she was stabilised. Then went to my wife. I didn’t want to burden her with my feelings yet. The doctors informed her too and I could see the tears in her eyes.
I could do nothing but reassure her that we will get through this. To my complete shock, she spilled her true feelings to me then and there. She shared my sentiments, that this child would completely ruin our lives and we would spend the rest of our living days caring for a child that will never really be their own human.
I was still hesitant to give her my thoughts but she kept apologising to me as though it was her fault. I confessed to her that I felt the same way and it might be in our best interest to put the child up for adoption. We still decided to take her home for the time being and then deal with this.
I haven’t shared this news with my friends yet and neither has my wife. We plan on telling them that she had a miscarriage. We only told our parents. My mother was furious to hear what I thought.
She said I am more than capable of caring for this child since money is not a factor for me or my wife but that was never my point. This child needs more than just money, a lot more, and whether or not I’m willing to do that is a different thing. I genuinely don’t think me or my wife are equipped to do so.
My mother was telling me off, so I told her that, if it’s such an issue, then I can pay for the child while she raises it. She changed her tone instantly and essentially gave me the same reasoning that I was giving for not wanting to keep her. She told my entire extended family and now I’m being bombarded with insults.
All we wanted was a healthy baby we could raise. Everyone expects us to care for a child but none of them would do the same in our situation. I’m conflicted now. AITA in this situation?
Beppie3268
My brother has CP and is getting his masters right now, and he’s wheelchair bound. What makes you think she would be a burden forever? CP is an umbrella diagnosis—it’s not a catch all for being severely disabled.
Fragrant-Hyena9522
I'm very sorry you had to experience this. Please don't have any more children. A healthy baby at birth isn't guaranteed to stay healthy. What happens if your next child is in an accident when they are 3 and becomes paralyzed or TBI? Will you abandon them as well?
It takes a lot to admit what you and your wife admitted. You are both being honest, which is much better than resenting your child their entire life. I don't feel you would make good parents to any child, healthy or not. Life has no guarantee.
stranger_skins
INFO how severe is the cerebral palsy? I have a friend with cerebral palsy and you can't even tell except she has a slightly funny walk. But she's 31 with a degree and a great job and a fiance.
mollybrooks91
So, I have cerebral palsy. CP is on a spectrum, and how it affects those people with CP is a case by case basis, it can affect some more than others, and can affect them differently. How your daughter is being affected by it now is not a sign for how her future will be. I was born breech, and was blue and couldn't breathe.
My head was tucked under my mom's rib cage and the umbilical cord wrapped around my neck, lack of oxygen to the brain, yada yada, the rest is history. My parents were told I would never walk, and I would never talk. But here I am, walking with a cane and talking with my mouth.
We always had a joke that I should call those people who said I would never talk and have an hour long phone conversation with them and kind of a, "Suck it" to them. You say you and your wife are not equipped to take care of her, but this is why you look into doctors, surgeons, neurologists, speech therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, etc.
To help equip you and assist you along the way. It doesn't make it EASY, but it does make it EASIER. You would also get to know more about your daughter and her needs and how you as parents can help her out.
Now, to recognize the fact that you and your wife do not have the bandwidth to take care of this child takes a lot of courage to come to terms with. It sucks, is heartbreaking, and is a lot to come to admit to yourselves. But the fact you recognized that is very tenacious of the both of you, and I commend you for that.
Do not think that because this is the case for the both of you, that you are bad people or a failure as a parent because of that in and of itself. Are you an a**hole for agreeing with your wife to give your baby up for adoption because of the reasons you put here? No. And yes. I'll explain.
This is where I become a little blunt here. You said that you loved your daughter up until the point that the doctor broke the news to you that she has cerebral palsy. I want to believe this is just poor wording on your part. I don't think that you stopped loving her. But this was a poor choice of words. and this is kind of where the ableism started in this post, and it REALLY goes downhill from there in my opinion.
"Our entire lives would be spent giving extra care and that child would never have a normal life and our life as we knew it would never be good again." Well, I mean, you signed up to have a kid. Whether or not that kid has a disability, you're going to have to give up a significant amount of time for them.
"Normal" is subjective. I would say I have a normal life. Some difficulties here and there, but I do things the way I know is best for me, and I have no doubt in my mind your daughter will find a way as well. And saying that your lives will never be good again is selfish to say the least.
Having a kid with a disability or multiple disabilities for the parents is challenging and can be emotionally, mentally and financially tolling, but to say your lives wouldn't be GOOD again and that they would ruin your lives? That is selfish behavior right there my guy. You chose to have a kid, and now since she has a disability you're treating her like a toy you can just return at the store because she's "defective".
You plan on telling your friends you had a miscarriage. You would rather tell them the baby is dead than tell them she's disabled. That shows a lot of ableism and shame that you gave birth to a daughter with a disability and would like to keep that under the rug like a dust bunny. That's just disgusting.
What if later in life she goes out to search for you guys, and your firends will be like, "You told us she died at birth." That would be a clusterf*ck for you both, huh? But at least you didn't have her as a burden in your life, right? So it's all good for you in the end, and that's all that matters. I would also like to add that kids with disabilities in the foster care system do not get adopted nearly as often as able-bodied kids.
So if you keep her she's damned, because she will have ignorant a** parents who have a lot of resentment toward their daughter for something she has no control over, and you will carry a lot of ableism, which in turn will probably make your daughter carry a lot of internalized ableism because the people she is supposed to look up to the most.
You guys, are ableist ignorant a**holes who see your daughter as nothing more than a burden on your life. and if you give her up for adoption she's damned, because very few parents will be willing to take a child with a physical disability, so she will be in the foster care system longer and will probably be treated like shit and abused.
So, her life is f*cked either way because you and your wife decided to have a kid when you are clearly not equipped to have one, disability or not. So, are you and your wife the a**holes? For the most part, yes. Yes you are. The fact that you guys admitted that you don't have the bandwidth to take care of her, that alone, JUST THAT I commend you for.
But your mentality and mindset and opinions on disabilities is very fucking ignorant and harmful. I would implore you to educate yourself on disabilities, and how much people with all kinds of disabilities do thrive in life. More so than those who do not have disabilities I would argue, but I digress. You guys are a**holes. Case dismissed.