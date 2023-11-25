Teen hates sister's kids, Reddit says, 'you have a pair of sociopaths on your hands.'

When I softly explained to her that she couldn’t do that she ran off and my sister got mad at me for ‘punishing’ her. It all came to a boiling point when my nephew and niece were jumping around in my younger sisters room and yelling at her.

I walked into the room to ask what was going on and they looked at me and said “we don’t love you you aren’t our mum” which genuinely hurt me. So, when I told my sister she said to let them be and that they don’t mean it. From the corner of my eye I saw my niece standing there with a grin on her face and she ran off leaving me hurt and angry.