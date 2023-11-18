Man learns his ex is passing custody responsibility over to her mother, kids upset.

I pick up the kids on my visitation days, and I also drop them off as well. I may occasionally request she pick them up for legitimate reasons, which are typically rebutted with "why can't you drop them off? Why do I have to come pick them up?" The decree also states that both parents will be present at pick-up and drop-off for visitation.

Lately, my ex has not been present at drop-off. At times ,she will not answer my call to see when she may be home (i.e. are you 5 minutes away, or an hour away?) I have expressed that I do not like leaving the kids with her mother, as they are not her responsibility. She argues that we "pay her to watch them, so what's it matter?"