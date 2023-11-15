Mom finds out 'helpless' ex has been secretly making their kids do all 'his chores.'

It was overkill and other women said I was insane for being so nice. Tonight at dinner my 12 year old tells me her dad has her and her sister doing all the chores. They stayed one night with him this weekend and apparently he was asking her to do the laundry.

She didn't know how (I know I need to teach her) and he had tried to consult my manual but eventually gave up. I reached out to my mother in law today saying that he needs her to likely teach him how to do laundry. She's in agreement with me that it doesn't need to be all put on our kids to do.