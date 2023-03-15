Pregnant teen realizes that the woman 'helping' her wants her baby.

Never underestimate a strong single mother.

Being young and pregnant can be terrifying and overwhelming. One woman was so grateful for help from an older woman was she was 18-years-old and pregnant. But soon, she realized that her intentions were not as pure as she thought. The OP is sharing this story after the trauma and stress of the initial events and its provides a very satisfying ending.

She tried to extort a baby from me, but ended up helping me keep the baby

HelpIHateTexas

This happened WAY WAY back - My daughter is 30 now.

When I was 18 and in my first year of college, I got pregnant. The father joined the Navy to escape responsibility. My parents (who are strict conservatives except when it's inconvenient) abandoned me and cut me off financially. They wanted me to have an abortion to prevent the loss of my scholarship.