Pregnant wife says husband has' no say' in how she gives birth; he calls her 'selfish.'

In the car he got mad and said he was just trying to help and this was his baby just as much as it was mine. I told him he’s right, we are equal parents and the minute the kid is out of me he gets just as much say as I do.

But until then he gets no say in how I give birth, because I am the patient and this is a medical procedure at its core. His job during labor is to be my support person, advocate for me if needed, and to watch our child come into the world.