Man wants wife to take paternity test; wife says it was 'a drunk night.' UPDATED

His worst fears were not enough.

This story is a rollercoaster. One man was suspicious that his wife had cheated on him. He was genuinely worried that his daughter was not biologically his. It turns out that they did share some biological DNA, but not in the way he was hoping.

I’m having doubts on if my daughter is biologically mine and don’t know if I should take a paternity test and risk my marriage..

I’m new to Reddit but I’m currently in a tough place and need an outside perspective.

Me and my wife of 3 years have a baby girl she’s 2. They’re my world and honestly I’ve been beating myself up even having these thoughts but recently I’ve doubted if she’s really my biological daughter.