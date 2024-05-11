Couple's store visit ends in unexpected $150 damage payment due to their 'bratty' son.

He was also bothering my customers, asking them random questions as they tried to shop. After I asked him 3 times to stop messing with things and other people, he went over to our baked treats table.

I knocked on the self wash door and asked the parents to please bring their son into the wash with them or to let him sit in the car while they finish, and they told me that they were almost done, and that their son was never a problem.

I explained that he was disturbing other customers and playing with random items that I was having to clean up, and the woman looked me right in the eyes and said, 'Yeah..that's your job.' I told her my job was to run the store, not to babysit customers' children, and she rolled her eyes at me and said they were almost done.