Man learns his two oldest children are not his, refuses to speak to them. AITA?

There were times when I found somebody else attractive, but I never acted on those feelings. I just thought about my kids and how I needed to continue to love my wife because she was their mom. And how I could sleep at night knowing I was keeping their parents under one roof.

Then one day I come home to my wife crying. She tells me that she has been unfaithful. And that from age 24 to age 33, she was dating a married man 30 years older than her, but they rekindled their affair a few months after we married.

She told me that we were very poor at the time and that he got her a job at a company and helped supplement her salary with cash gifts, and I never knew about it. All this time I thought it was leasing commissions.