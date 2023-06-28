Man won't to let nieces and nephews at his house, BIL calls him 'selfish.' AITA?

Your house is suppose to be a place you can truly call your own.

One man was upset when he was scolded by his sister and brother-in-law for trying to keep it that way. He's happy to babysit, but he refuses to let his nieces and nephews come to his home. His sister and brother-in-law say he's being selfish, but he says he's just respecting his girlfriend.

'AITA for not watching my nieces and nephews at my house?'

No-Seat6918

I (M32) have been with my girlfriend (F29) for 8 years. From the very beginning we have been childfree. My girlfriend isn't a big fan of kids, and while I love being the fun uncle, I love being able to give them back.